INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is activating some of its Snow Force Drivers ahead of snow chances that may create some slick conditions.

65 trucks from the Indy DPW’s Snow Force team will hit the roads starting at 11 p.m. Monday night. Drivers will pre-treat roadways. Forecasts indicate a chance of some snow accumulation regularly until Wednesday.

Snow Force leadership will continue to monitor changing weather patterns to adapt their response as necessary.

As always, drivers are asked to keep winter weather driving rules in mind. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, leave with plenty of time to arrive at your destination, and leave at least three car lengths between you and the car in front of you.

DPW also asks motorists to keep these tips in mind when sharing the road with snow trucks.

Look out for flashing amber lights. These lights alert drivers from far away of plow trucks on the road.

Give plow trucks plenty of room to treat the roads. Plow trucks release road salt from the back of the truck, and following too closely could result in salt hitting your vehicle.

Stay at least three car lengths away from plows. Snow clouds thrown by plows can reduce visibility greatly, hiding other vehicles or road hazards.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast for more throughout the week.