INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Friday evening that it will be closing the Westfield Boulevard Bridge in downtown Broad Ripple to replace it with a brand-new 60-foot span.

According to a news release, Indy DPW confirmed that the bridge will be shut down early next week on Monday, Jan. 8 so construction crews can begin the $4.1 million project. The area over the bridge between East Westfield Boulevard and East 64th Street will remain closed throughout the duration of the project.

Indy DPW said current estimates slate the project as being completed “before the end of the 2024 construction season.”

Indy DPW suggested that drivers in the area detour from 75th Street to College Avenue to reach Broad Ripple Avenue and reassured residents that this detour route is not expected to cause vehicle congestion in local neighborhoods.

Indy DPW attributed the decline of the Westfield Boulevard Bridge as the primary reason behind the project, stating that the bridge “has one of the lowest-rated bridge conditions in the county.”

The crews plan to keep the bridge’s concrete base located at the bottom of the canal while focusing on removing the bridge as part of an overhaul involving the installation of a new 60-foot span, according to the release.

While the total outlay for the project will exceed $4 million, Indy DPW noted that the construction costs will come in at around $3.3 million. The majority of these costs will be funded via federal funding. The federal funding stipulates that the project must be completed within a specific timeframe to accommodate federal guidelines.

AES and Citizens Energy Group have also contributed to the pre-construction process, having provided utility relocations to minimize the project’s impacts on current resident’s utility services. These activities include AES Indiana shifting overhead lines to the west and north of the Westfield Boulevard Bridge. A water main pipe was also relocated via a 21″ diameter pipe that was built above the bridge.