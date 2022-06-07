INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council introduced an ordinance that will pump $10 million immediately into improving the condition of the city’s worst streets.

“We have been bumpity bump. We have been dipping our tires. We have been hit. This goes right along with complete streets safety,” said City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson.

The push will impact every district in the city. Each of the 25 councillors will choose a road in their area to be repaved. If approved, that $10 million dollar investment will go to vendors immediately so construction can begin this month.

“We heard about these dollars, and this proposal, and I’m sure they got lots of phone calls from all 25 of us saying, ‘Hey, how about my street? How about my road?’” explained City-County Councilor David Ray.

“Indianapolis residents are tired of seeing roadways like this one,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett gesturing to 10th Street. “We will be putting forth historic levels of funding toward historically underfunded infrastructure.”

“There’s not much that can unify a community more quickly or vocally that infrastructure,” saID City-County Council President Vop Osili.

There will also be another $3 million dollar investment that will go toward the future design of road construction on residential roads.

Indy’s Department of Public Works is blaming the rough roads on a wet spring. They have yet to see seven straight dry days.

“We have tried to target roads like 10th street, where our crews have come to fill potholes time and time again,” detailED DPW Director Dan Parker.

The project will be funded using supplemental distribution money from the County Option Income Tax (COIT). Once we have a complete list of which roads will be impacted, we will update this story.