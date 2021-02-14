Indy DPW, INDOT to have full call out of trucks treating roads

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation and Indianapolis Department of Public Works both announced Sunday they will have a full call out of trucks treating roads as winter weather is expected to impact central Indiana starting Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has placed much of central Indiana under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, with several inches of snow in the forecast.

INDOT says its East Central District will be in a full call by 12 a.m. Monday with around 50 trucks on the road in the Indianapolis area, 30 in Greenfield and 25 in Tipton, Cambridge City and Albany.

Indy DPW says it will call out a full shift of 80 Snow Force drivers to pre-treat roadways and potential slick spots starting at 11 p.m. Sunday. Residents can see where roads have been plowed or treated with salt with the Indy Snow Force Viewer, which will be activated as DPW trucks begin plowing snow from roads.

DPW will also have a traffic crew on standby to address any damage that might occur to traffic signals. Residents can report these issues by contacting the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. If the call center is closed, the caller must press “2” to be connected with Indy DPW.

Both INDOT and Indy DPW crews are expected to remain active for several days until the snow is cleared, most likely some time Tuesday afternoon, and will be working in 12-hour shifts.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, drive with extra caution and give plows plenty of room to work.