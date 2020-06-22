Indy DPW crews work overtime to fill potholes across city

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works had crews work overtime this past weekend in an effort to catch up on street maintenance after response time in April was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DPW says 13 worked overtime on Saturday and filled 3,960 potholes across the city, resolving 249 service requests. Crews worked overtime in four out of five Saturdays in May, according to the department.

Streets that were part of this weekend’s work include:

Bridgeport Road

German Church Road

Zionsville Road

Shadeland Avenue

Emerson Avenue

Sherman Drive

16th Street

54th Street

DPW says crews have filled 171,548 potholes in 2020.

Residents can check the Indy Pothole Viewer to see open and closed pothole requests across the city. DPW says they fill potholes “as requests come in, focusing first on service requests on main thoroughfares that handle more traffic.” To report potholes, visit the Request Indy website, the mobile app on iPhone or Android or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622