INDIANAPOLIS — With wintry conditions expected to return Thursday night, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is getting ready to once again transition its road crews.

As of Thursday morning, DPW crew members have filled 7,507 potholes, resolving 1025 service requests. Now, they are getting ready to treat thoroughfares and secondary streets against icy or snowy conditions.

The winter weather system could bring totals between 1″ to 3″ by Saturday morning, reminding us that winter is still hanging around.

Dan Parker, director of the DPW, said the precipitation we have been seeing mixed with temperature swings has been rough on the roads.

“When that happens, like it happened after the 7.5-inch snowfall event, we had all that precipitation, and then that Saturday if you remember it dropped to 5 degrees. Well, all that moisture in the pavement freezes,” said Parker. “I think 3 days later it was 52 so it all melted, and what happens is what we have out there right now on the streets.”

If a roadway is impassable due to high water or a downed tree limb, or if a traffic signal is malfunctioning, residents should contact the Mayor’s Action at 317-327-4622. Calls to the Mayor’s Action Center after normal business hours can be directed to DPW Dispatch by selecting option ‘2’.

People should drive with care during wintry conditions, especially on bridge overpasses or locations known to get slippery. Leave plenty of time to safely reach your destination, allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles, and keep at least three car lengths between your vehicle and Snow Force trucks.

To see how crews are doing when it comes to treating roads using Indy Snow Force viewer click here. When the weather warms back up, and the potholes re-emerge, you can report them by calling the Mayor’s Action Center (317.327.4622), submitting a request online, or through the request Indy app.