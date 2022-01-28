Indy DPW asks public to send in pothole requests before busy season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Department of Public Works is asking Hoosiers to report the potholes they see when they’re out and about. DPW Spokesperson Hannah Scott-Carter said now is the right time, before DPW crews get into their busy season. “We haven’t reached our busiest season yet, usually that’s more toward the end of February, beginning of March,” Scott-Carter said.

FOX59 talked to a few people downtown Friday about what they were seeing out on the roads. “I know some of them are starting to open up but overall not too bad,” said Pete Fritz, who was out walking around during his lunch hour. Most of the people we talked to said they weren’t noticing too many potholes, but they’re definitely still around. “Especially on turns here you can’t really avoid it,” said Mitchell Mounts, he was walking into work.

Scott-Carter said the frequent shifts in temperatures we’ve seen this season from above to below freezing will cause even more potholes. “We’re getting into that season where we are starting to see even more potholes open up,” she said.

DPW needs residents to report potholes near them. “Often times residents see potholes and think someone else has probably already submitted them, and we can miss a lot of potholes that way,” Scott-Carter said. In 2021, DPW received jut more than 20,000 requests. That was a 20,000 request drop compared to the total in 2019.

Reporting a request is easy, people can use the RequestIndy app or website. You can also call the Mayor’s Action Center and report a pothole at 317-327-4622.

You just need to create a new request, and click on potholes. From there you will need to put in the nearest address to the pothole and then answer a few other questions. Scott-Carter said it doesn’t need to be exact.

“Oftentimes if they’re on a street, they’ll just fill the potholes on the street,” she said. When it comes to filling the potholes, DPW will prioritize main thoroughfares over residentials streets.

“We don’t want ambulances flying down major thoroughfares and hitting a huge pothole, that could cause some issues,” Scott-Carter said. However, Scott-Carter said they have not seen as many pothole requests right now so those resident requests could get done sooner than usual.