Indy DPW announces this week’s target locations for pothole filling, strip-patching

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Tuesday announced the locations crews will target for strip-patching or pothole filling this week.
Indy DPW says the locations where crews will be filling potholes include:
- Arlington Avenue
- Broad Ripple Avenue
- Combs Road
- East 9th Street
- East 62nd Street
- East Southport Road
- East Troy Avenue
- English Avenue
- Five Points Road
- Mooresville Road
- North Keystone Avenue
- North Meridian Street
- North Sargent Road
- Spring Mill Road
- 10th Street
- 16th Street
- 79th Street
Strip-patching locations include:
- Boulevard Place
- East 38th Street
- Guion Road
- Madison Avenue
- McCarty Street
- Missouri Street
Strip-patching locations already completed this year include:
- Kentucky Avenue, from Morris Street to West Street
- Sunset Avenue, from Hampton Drive to 49th Street
- 49th Street, from Sunset Avenue to Meridian Street
Drivers are reminded to be cautious and give crews plenty of space to work safely. Drivers should look out for orange barrels and cones and slow down through construction zones.
DPW crews have filled 32,830 potholes and resolved 1,437 service requests since January 1, according to the department.
Potholes are filled as requests are reported. DPW says the first priority is those located on main thoroughfares that handle more traffic. Residents are encouraged to report potholes via the Request Indy website, the mobile app or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.