Indy DPW announces locations for strip-patching, pothole filling this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Wednesday the locations crews and contractors will target this week for strip-patching or pothole filling as spring road maintenance continues.

Locations where Indy DPW crews will be filling potholes include:

Carroll Road

East County Line Road

East 25th Street

East 39th Street

Kessler Boulevard West Drive

Keystone Avenue

Michigan Street

West 56th Street

West 86th Street

South State Avenue

Strip-patching locations include:

Brookside Parkway South Drive

Franklin Road

Madison Avenue

Millhouse Road

Tibbs Avenue

Troy Avenue

Drivers are reminded to be cautious, slow down and give crews plenty of space to work safely.

Indy DPW says crews have filled 50,968 potholes and resolved 2,305 service requests since January 1. The department noted that potholes are filled as requests are reported, with the first priority being those located on main thoroughfares that handle more traffic.

Strip-patching locations already completed this year include:

Boulevard Place, 38th Street to 49th Street

Capitol Avenue, from 27th to 46th Street

Delaware Street, from Fort Wayne Avenue to Fall Creek Parkway

Executive Drive, from Bradbury Avenue to Raymond Street

Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capitol Avenue to Delaware Street

Illinois Street, from 34th Street to 46th Street

Kentucky Avenue, from Morris Street to West Street, Hanna Street to Reisner Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Street, from Washington Street to 11th Street

McCarty Street, from Olympia Drive to Illinois Street

Meridian Street, from Adler Street to Minnesota Street, Karcher Street to Palmer Street, Kansas Street to Morris Street

Missouri Street, from Morris Street to Maryland Street, Maryland Street to Washington Street

Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, from Applegate Street to Beecher Street, Keystone Avenue to Trowbridge Street, Jenny Lane to Bakers Lane, Laurel Street to Brier Place

Prospect Street, from East Street to Morris Street

Sunset Avenue, from Hampton Drive to 49th Street

10th Street, from Sterling Street to North Newman Street

11th Street, from Meridian Street to Pennsylvania Street

16th Street, from Central Avenue to College Avenue

18th Street, from Illinois Street to Meridian Street

49th Street, from Sunset Avenue to Meridian Street

Residents can report potholes through the Request Indy website, the mobile app on iPhone or Android or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.