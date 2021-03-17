Indy DPW announces locations for strip-patching, pothole filling this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Wednesday the locations crews and contractors will target this week for strip-patching or pothole filling as spring road maintenance continues.
Locations where Indy DPW crews will be filling potholes include:
- Carroll Road
- East County Line Road
- East 25th Street
- East 39th Street
- Kessler Boulevard West Drive
- Keystone Avenue
- Michigan Street
- West 56th Street
- West 86th Street
- South State Avenue
Strip-patching locations include:
- Brookside Parkway South Drive
- Franklin Road
- Madison Avenue
- Millhouse Road
- Tibbs Avenue
- Troy Avenue
Drivers are reminded to be cautious, slow down and give crews plenty of space to work safely.
Indy DPW says crews have filled 50,968 potholes and resolved 2,305 service requests since January 1. The department noted that potholes are filled as requests are reported, with the first priority being those located on main thoroughfares that handle more traffic.
Strip-patching locations already completed this year include:
- Boulevard Place, 38th Street to 49th Street
- Capitol Avenue, from 27th to 46th Street
- Delaware Street, from Fort Wayne Avenue to Fall Creek Parkway
- Executive Drive, from Bradbury Avenue to Raymond Street
- Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, from Capitol Avenue to Delaware Street
- Illinois Street, from 34th Street to 46th Street
- Kentucky Avenue, from Morris Street to West Street, Hanna Street to Reisner Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Street, from Washington Street to 11th Street
- McCarty Street, from Olympia Drive to Illinois Street
- Meridian Street, from Adler Street to Minnesota Street, Karcher Street to Palmer Street, Kansas Street to Morris Street
- Missouri Street, from Morris Street to Maryland Street, Maryland Street to Washington Street
- Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, from Applegate Street to Beecher Street, Keystone Avenue to Trowbridge Street, Jenny Lane to Bakers Lane, Laurel Street to Brier Place
- Prospect Street, from East Street to Morris Street
- Sunset Avenue, from Hampton Drive to 49th Street
- 10th Street, from Sterling Street to North Newman Street
- 11th Street, from Meridian Street to Pennsylvania Street
- 16th Street, from Central Avenue to College Avenue
- 18th Street, from Illinois Street to Meridian Street
- 49th Street, from Sunset Avenue to Meridian Street
Residents can report potholes through the Request Indy website, the mobile app on iPhone or Android or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.