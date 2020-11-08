Indy DPW announces daily closures for Keystone Ave. off ramp to 86th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Sunday they expect to close the northbound Keystone Avenue off ramp to 86th Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.

This closure will continue throughout the week as needed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Indy DPW says an operations team will be preparing the road for the upcoming Keystone Avenue rehabilitation project. The $8 million project to rehabilitate Keystone Avenue between 65th Street and I-465 is expected to begin construction in late January 2021, according to Indy DPW.

This work is the second phase of street rehabilitation for Keystone Avenue. DPW explects the first phase between 39th and 65th streets to be completed this month.