Indy Department of Public Works prepares for possible weekend flooding

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is getting ready for the potential for heavy rain and severe weather over the weekend.

The Indy DPW said it has dispatch teams, barricade crews, forestry staff and traffic signal technicians on standby to respond to any weather-related issues.

The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties in a slight risk for severe weather, especially early in the day. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Showers and storms stick around all day and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Flooding concerns are continuing to grow with already saturated soils and aggravated rivers and creeks. Indy DPW said street flooding can happen even after short, heavy bursts of wet weather. People can help reduce the potential for flooding by proactively checking storm drains, inlets, driveway culverts and cross-pipes to remove yard debris, trash and other obstructions.

If a road is impassible due to high water, don’t try to make it across. If someone sees one, or a downed tree limb blocking the road, they should contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. Calls to the Mayor’s Action Center after normal business hours can be directed to DPW Dispatch by selecting option 2.

Anyone that notices ongoing flooding in a public street should contact the Citizens Energy Group at 317-924-3311 and select option 2 to report standing water more than 48 hours after the wet weather event.