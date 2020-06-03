Indy curfew expected to be reinstated for Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that he does not plan on extending the curfew until Friday.

The announcement comes after three consecutive days under curfew to address the ongoing protests.

Hogsett indicated that the city plans on reinstating the curfew order for Friday and Saturday. Violation of the curfew order is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and fines worth up to $10,000.

“After a difficult weekend, Indianapolis has experienced three days of peaceful protest that has powerfully contributed to a national conversation on our criminal justice system. To the men and women of IMPD: thank you for protecting first amendment rights, under difficult conditions, as our community wrestles with necessary change. And to those who have chosen the path of nonviolent protest—we see you, we hear you, and we will work with you over the coming days, weeks, and months. For the safety of what we believe will be much larger demonstrations this weekend, and given the violence and property damage we experienced this past weekend, we intend to reinstate the curfew order for Friday and Saturday. I do not make this decision lightly, but it is my belief it will better allow our city to preserve this promising peace.” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett