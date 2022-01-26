Indy crews respond to 2 house fires amid bitter wind chill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to a pair of house fires during a wind chill advisory on Wednesday.

Crews were first send to a home in the 1400 block of Finley Avenue (near S. State and E. Raymond on near southeast side) just before 1:30 a.m.

Officials say a fire started in the rear of a home and spread to the front of the home, including the kitchen. Two people who lived in the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters then responded to a fire on Pine Forge Circle (near 62nd and Georgetown Road) on the northwest side.

Crews tell us a fire started around 3 a.m. in a home on Pine Forge. Two people inside were able to escape, although their dog did receive an injury.

Firefighters reportedly had a difficult time reaching the fire due to the smoke and items packed into the garage.

While the frigid weather prompted a wind chill advisory, it did not hamper firefighters’ efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News