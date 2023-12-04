INDIANAPOLIS — Both Kristy and Bill Nelson were working today, but their minds were on the US Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court heard oral arguments on Harrington v Purdue Pharma. The case is deeply personal to the Nelsons because their son Brian Fentz died of an overdose in 2009. Recovered near his body were 80 milligram tablets of Oxycontin.

It’s the drug widely credited as the catalyst of America’s ongoing opioid epidemic, which has claimed some one million lives. The pain relief drug also made Purdue Pharma billions of dollars.

At issue in the Supreme Court case is whether protections provided in a business bankruptcy can extended to people who haven’t filed for bankruptcy themselves.

THE BANKRUPTCY DEAL

Under the pressure of a throng of civil lawsuits, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection. Before a settlement was announced, the Nelsons were among the few from across the country allowed to testify about their son’s death after a long struggle with addiction.

The settlement included $6 billion to be provided to states and families of fatal overdose victims. Additionally, the deal included relief for Richard Sackler and other members of the Sackler who ran the company and profited from Oxycontin. The Sackler family was shielded from future lawsuits against them personally.

If the Supreme Court upholds the bankruptcy settlement, IU Law Professor Jody Madeira said it could set a precedent.

“That essentially you can get out of bankruptcy jail. You can keep most of your wealth by offering some sort of nominal sum,” Madeira said. “I think $6 billion when the Sacklers are worth at least 10-point-something billion is quite a generous outcome for them.”

NELSONS ROOTING FOR REJECTION

“(The Sacklers) took their money out and essentially ran and they’re trying to hide behind bankruptcy rule. You and I couldn’t do that,” said Kristy Nelson.

The Nelsons want the Supreme Court justices to throw out the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement.

Madeira says doing so could impact other lawsuits and settlements involving a considerable number of plaintiffs like actions against The Boys Scouts of America and Catholic dioceses around the country.

Because of the complexity of the case and its potential impact, a decision from the high court is not expected until Summer.