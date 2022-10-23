INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a death.

The dead person, who MCCO is calling John Doe, is presumably a white male of unknown age. The John Doe is wearing blue AND 1 basketball shorts, socks and black tennis shoes.

He was also wearing a black ARMITRON brand watch. A black backpack was found near the John Doe, MCCO said, and a blanket, toilet paper and a cloth pouch containing headphones were found inside.

Visual identification of the man will not be able to be performed, MCCO said, and positive ID will have to be done via dental records or DNA.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the John Doe is being asked to call the county coroner’s office directly at (317) 327-4744.