Indy continues to see record-breaking violence as month of Nov. ends

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City ended the month of November on a deadly note when a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side with less than one hour to go.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, but this time of year hits families especially hard as we’re approaching the holiday season,” said Craig Wagoner, IMPD public information officer.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance.ADVERTISING

IMPD said when Northwest District officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to IMPD.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the coroner’s office and no arrest has been announced in the case.

IMPD said it needs the community’s assistance in not only providing information on what they may know, but also helping detectives see this case and others all the way through.

“Our homicide detectives are working tirelessly to bring justice to these victims, but we have to have the community’s help in that,” said Wagoner.

From tips on what someone may have saw or heard, Wagoner said no piece of information is too small.

“Every little piece does make a difference, whether it’s a nickname of a possible suspect, our detectives can start gathering those facts and look into that. What may seem insignificant at the time, may have that great impact later,” he said.

After Indianapolis went more than a week with no homicides, it experienced five in just five days. As of Tuesday night, there had been 249 homicides reported in the city. That number was 251 just one day later.

IMPD reminds that behind every deadly shooting are the victims and people impacted by it.

“It’s easy just to look at just a number and forget that part of it — that aspect of it,” said Wagoner.

“These are people that are mothers, that are fathers, they’re somebody’s brother and sister and uncle. We as a department, we need the public’s help in bringing justice to those victims,” said Wagoner. “We absolutely want to see justice brought to them as well. It’s not just from the public’s side. Our police department, our homicide detectives are working tirelessly to bring justice to these victims, but we have to have the community’s help in that.”

IMPD said it needs people who witnessed anything to feel speak up and help be a voice for the voiceless.

“The numbers are up for the year as far as homicides go, but because of in part, the public’s cooperation, we’ve actually seen our numbers going down in the past couple of months,” said Wagoner. “November was down several, the previous months also we’ve seen our numbers decline, so it’s very important to have the public come forward, not only to assist us in the investigation but to bring closure to the families as well.”

IMPD said in Nov., the city experienced less homicides than during the same month the previous year. In 2020, there were 21 people killed in homicides in Indianapolis. In 2021, that number was 17. Nonetheless, IMPD said one life lost is too many and people need to find ways to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.

“This last month of the year, families are going to be getting together. There’s going to be a lot more conflict as we’re near the holidays. People are suffering from mental health disorders as well, so I would advise to our citizens, find other ways to resolve conflict without picking up weapons,” said Wagoner.

As the violent end to the month occurred, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police and a community leader held a press conference Wednesday to call on legislators for change in the state and address the violence in Indy.

FOP President Rick Snyder reminded of the impact these crimes have not only on the victims and their families, but also those investigating the crimes.

“As we often say, we as officers know all too well the pain and suffering that our fellow neighbors are also suffering from during this surge in crime and violence,” said Snyder.