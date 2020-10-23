Indy community group asking people to solve problems without using weapons

INDIANAPOLIS- Indianapolis continues to see record-breaking violence. Local groups say October has by far been the worst month for homicides.

The latest killing happened Thursday night at the Marathon gas station on the city’s Northwest side.

Police say just after 7 p.m. 30-year-old Walter Stein Jr. was shot in the parking lot and later died at the hospital.

No one has been arrested in the case. Thursday’s shooting brought the total number of homicides to 198.

Indy Ten Point Coalition President Reverend Charles Harrison says October has been a very deadly month for the city. There have been 28 homicides in 23 days.

“We’re now fearful that this new surge if we don’t interrupt it we could have 28 homicides or 30 homicides a month. Next year, we could be looking at 300 homicides in the city of Indianapolis,” Rev. Harrison said.

IMPD and Rev. Harrison are pleading for Hoosiers to stop solving their problems by taken someone else’s life.

“Not only are you hurting the victim and the victim’s family, but you’re hurting yourself and your family. You’re going to be held responsible,” IMPD spokesperson William Young said.

Indy Ten Point Coalition is considering more peace walks to curb the violence.

“Can we now, even in the midst of COVID-19, go back out there on the streets about five nights a week to try and help calm things down in the neighborhoods,” Rev. Harrison explained.

Rev. Harrison is pleading with the community to do better.

“Can you put those guns down, those knives down, and not use violence this weekend to solve your problems,” Rev. Harrison said.

IMPD wants the public to know these homicide cases are very important to them and they want to solve them.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.