Indy civic leaders and board members spruce-up downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders were hard at work Friday for a downtown revitalization project.

Participants included board members from groups like Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Indy Chamber and Visit Indy as well as companies like Cummins and Salesforce. They worked on cleaning, weeding, painting and landscaping projects.

Organizers say the pandemic reduced the downtown workforce by more than 100,000 people, leaving streets and businesses empty. The goal Friday was to show downtown is ready to welcome back visitors.

“Over the last 6 to 8 weeks the boards are coming down, off the buildings, glass is going back up, the restaurants are opening up,” Mayor Joe Hoguet said. “Our downtown restaurants and retailers, they need us to support them, we need them to shop downtown and dine back downtown and be back downtown in measured ways.”

“The city is also investing $750,000 to install new surveillance cameras, increase foot and bike patrols of off-duty IMPD officers and implement a safety ambassador program.