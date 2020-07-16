Indy city officials increasing safety features and adding more police along downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working to make the downtown Canal Walk safer. The city just announced a plan from the Department of Metropolitan Development.

IMPD has started offering two off-duty overnight shifts from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for added coverage and general presence that will be financed through DMD. These shifts will include a combination of bike/foot patrols with special attention paid to the Canal Playspace and the Walnut Street bridge.

“As we continue our efforts to reopen the downtown economy, we want residents, businesses, and cultural institutions along the canal to safely enjoy this beautiful and vibrant shared public asset,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

DMD is addressing lighting issues and working with the Department of Public Works to repair any street-level lights along bridges.

In addition, security cameras will be installed near Michigan/Indiana and the Walnut Street Bridge in the coming months. The City has also worked with Bird and Lime Scooters to make the canal a No-Ride Zone, slowing down the scooters to 1 to 2 MPH when they enter the area.

“IMPD’s Downtown District officers are experienced at addressing the public safety challenges unique to the Mile Square,” IMPD Downtown District’s Commander Phil Burton said.

IMPD recommends people to not walk along the canal late at night or in the early morning hours.

If you need to report a light is out along the canal; you can report it by emailing downtowncanal@indy.gov.