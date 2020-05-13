Indy choir director fulfills college promise to student’s mom who died of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Urban Youth Choir founder and artistic director Kim Kenny is fulfilling a promise to a student’s mom after she passed away from COVID-19.

18-year-old Dreshon Wilson lost his mother; Lena Heffner; to #COVID19. She was his biggest supporter & planned on being there for his first day of college.



Tonight, I’ll tell you how his choir director is fulfilling a promise she made to his mom; to make sure he’s college ready. pic.twitter.com/qu4m1OQRaA — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) May 13, 2020

Kenny said 45-year-old Lena Heffner’s death was sudden and devastating. Lena was loved by her son, 18-year-old Dreshon Wilson, and the choir.

Kenny wasn’t going to allow Lena’s death to stop her from fulfilling the promise she made to help get Dreshon into college. She plans to help him with college applications, music auditions and support.

She also started a fundraiser. In less than three weeks, strangers helped her raise $10,000 to help go towards Dre’s education. Kenny calls the strangers their “guardian angels.”

“There are angels here and there is a village of love here that is willing to pour out,” Kenny said.

Kenny said Dre has his good and bad days since losing his mom to the coronavirus.

Dre wants to major in either music education or music business.To watch the tribute video Dre’s classmates made for him, click here.