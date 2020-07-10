Indy Children’s Museum ready for visitors starting on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – As Marion County reopens from COVID-19 closures, places like the Children’s Museum are getting ready to open their doors to the public again on July 11th. But things are going to look a bit different when your family comes back.

First, it’s recommended that you reserve your time slot or buy your tickets online instead of in-person at the museum. Museum staff says this will keep down the amount of people waiting in line. The box office now has plexi-glass barriers up, as well as social distancing stickers on the floor to keep people six feet apart.

Staff will also reduce the amount of people inside of the museum at one time, keeping the capacity 15% below their max.

Some more interactive exhibits, like PlayScape and The Tree of Sports, will be closed until further notice. The exhibits that are still open will be cleaned throughout the day.

According to the Museum’s website, “Every exhibit will be closed for cleaning for 30 minutes several times a day.”

They are also asking visitors to do their part.

“We’re asking everyone to follow social distancing protocols,” said Lisa Townsend, vice president of marketing at the Children’s Museum. “We’re asking everyone to wear a mask and we have added hand sanitizers — 15 stations in fact — throughout the museum so people can constantly sanitize their hands and wipe down all of the interactives.”

Everyone is required to wear a mask at the museum, even children 2 and older.

For more information on the museum’s protocols, click here.