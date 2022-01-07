Indy Chamber outlines ‘Ready to Rise’ legislative agenda

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy Chamber says it’s “Ready to Rise” above the challenging last two years and pursue long-term priorities at the statehouse.

The organization represents thousands of businesses in Indianapolis and the nine counties in the region.

This legislative session, the Indy Chamber is pushing its agenda because President and CEO Michael Huber says, it’s critical for our cities economy.

“We’re also focused as a non-partisan organization, an organization that works with government, but we don’t represent either party,” said Huber.

On the top of their priority list is supporting the employer’s right to do what they think is best for their employees in terms of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We believe that the employers know best in terms of how to keep people safe,” said Huber, “We’re not saying that every employer must mandate vaccines for their employees, but we believe that if they think that’s the right thing to do, that’s their right. If they think they don’t want to mandate, but they want to provide incentives or bonuses for their employees who get the vaccine, we think that’s their right.”

The Indy Chamber also wants to focus on education concerns, like supporting Indiana schools who adopt diversity and equity programs. Huber said that will lead to more talent for businesses in the region.

Along with that, the Indy Chamber has included reforming juvenile justice in its agenda. The organization says supporting youth who face daunting challenges by providing them resources could help support them in their education and future employment in the city.

As we enter the College Football Championship weekend where thousands of people will visit the Circle City, one of Indy Chamber’s priorities is partnering up with city leaders to make downtown safer and acknowledge the root causes of the issue.

“Making downtown work better and giving people the confidence that downtown is coming back. The challenge is it’s not just one thing, it’s a combination of things,” said Huber, “There’s a huge effort to develop a low barrier shelter for homeless individuals who need mental health services or addiction and recovery services.”

Huber added, “It’s not enough for downtown to be safe, people need to be convinced that downtown is safe for downtown to really be reignited.”

The Indy Chamber’s legislative agenda focuses on many other topics from taxes to road funding and transportation. For the full agenda, click here.