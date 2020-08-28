Indy businesses, city leaders move forward with launch of ‘Back Downtown’

INDIANAPOLIS – City leaders announced a new campaign launching Friday to entice people to visit downtown Indy. The city’s downtown area was rocked by both the pandemic and the destructive riots in May, following peaceful protests.

“Let’s not focus our attention on our fall, the punches we’ve taken,” Tom McGowan, co-chair of the Downtown Recovery Committee and president & CEO of Kite Realty Group Trust, said. “Let’s focus on the bounce and that’s what we plan to do.”

McGowan and Downtown Indy Inc.’s President and CEO Sherry Seiwert announced the “Back Downtown” campaign during Thursday’s State of Downtown Part 2 address. The campaign is a plea for people to come downtown, and an effort to change the image many people have of the area now.

“There’s been some negative perception related to downtown,” Seiwert said. “We wanted to regain the confidence of our downtown residents and workers, and remind people that downtown is a beautiful and fun place to come.”

Friday, people will notice “Back Downtown” videos across social media sites. They will also see banners with that messaging around downtown. All these images and items were accomplished with donated money from some sports teams and “other supporters” in the community.

“Action is underway, and people need to understand that without question,” McGowan said.

McGowan also reported a mere 10 to 15 percent of office workers have returned to downtown. Without them, there is significantly less foot traffic in the area. Jack’s Donuts Downtown Owner Chris Karnavas knows that firsthand.

“I know business as well as when my cash register’s ringing,” Karnavas said. “My cash register isn’t ringing. So, I hope that this will work. I don’t know what we’re going to do to entice these families to come from the suburbs or from all over the state to come back downtown.”

Karnavas and other downtown business owners have expressed the same desires. They wish more events could be planned to get people to visit the city. However, COVID19 makes that impossible.

“It’s just challenging on all ends,” Karnavas said. “It’s not like we had a riot, our city got destroyed, we’re fixing up the city again and then we can have a concert, we can do ball games, we can do this, we can do that. We can’t do anything. So, our hands are still tied.”