INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Burger Week will return to the Circle City where participants will have the chance to devour gourmet burgers for a reduced price.

From July 17 – July 23 more than one dozen restaurants will celebrate the tradition by offering gourmet burgers for $7.00 each.

The Participating restaurants include:

