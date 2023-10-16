INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis brothers have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery charges.

23-year-old Jessie Dixson and his brother, 22-year-old Joqies Dixson, will serve a total of 27 years behind bars for commercial robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Court documents indicate the Dixson brothers used OfferUp — an online marketplace — to advertise a PlayStation gaming console they were selling. Soon after they put the item up for sale, a person agreed to purchase the PlayStation.

The transaction was supposed to take place near 4400 Jamestown Court. When the person arrived to purchase the console, Jessie Dixson pointed a shotgun at him, per the DOJ.

While Jessie Dixson pointed a gun at the victim, Joqeis Dixson stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet. The brothers then fled the scene.

The DOJ indicated that law enforcement later obtained a search warrant for the brothers’ residence. Investigators located the gun used during the robbery in Joqeis Dixson’s bedroom.

Jessie Dixson was sentenced to 18 years and seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, per the DOJ. Officials reported Joqeis Dixson will serve nine years in prison with three years of supervised release to follow.

The DOJ reported Jessie Dixson was fined $500, and Joqeis Dixson was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the victim.

“For years, violent criminals have been using online marketplaces like OfferUp to set up armed robberies, sometimes leading to injuries and deaths,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said via release. “Most local police departments will allow people to use their properties as a safe place to meet when buying and selling online, which can help keep everyone safe during these transactions.

“You often don’t know who is on the other end of an online communication, or what their intentions might be. I want to thank the FBI and our federal prosecutors for their work to ensure that these armed criminals were identified and held accountable.”