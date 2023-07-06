INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of young men took to the basketball court Thursday night on the city’s southeast side to work to prevent violence.

It’s all part of the summer basketball league at Stanley Strader Park’s Family Center.

“I don’t like to look at it as crime prevention or violence reduction. It’s just love,” said Anthoney Hampton with Kidz Count. “I know that if you spread love, love overpowers ignorance and violence, so that’s what we do. We spread love.”

Love is an emotion strong enough to drive out hate.

And for the love of basketball, dozens of young men took to the basketball court Thursday night inside the gym at Stanley Strader Park to do just that.

“They give me life, and in turn, they give each other life. So they’ll leave here and take whatever joy they got from here to every zip code in this city. In my heart I know it prevents a lot of violence,” said Hampton. “Because they don’t live that way. And so them speaking to people in their community about living the way that they live is pretty much where it starts – with this basketball.”

The event put on by Kidz Count and the LikeNOther Foundation— happens every Thursday and Friday night throughout the summer.

More than 16 teams and 150 players will take part.

The men are ages 18-35; a key age group the initiative looks to help.

“It’s about who you know and not what you know. [It] gives kids a chance,” said Jordan Manuel, an Indianapolis native and former D-1 basketball player. “Like a lot of them come from small communities less fortunate, poverty. Basketball is big in Indiana so just coming here is an outlook. They can make friends, go home and talk about something instead of being in the streets at nighttime.”

“It’s just about them,” said Hampton. “I’ve lived my life and I’m sick and tired of seeing young men that look like me that die from ignorance.”

And it’s more than just about what happens on the court, it’s off it too.

The league has gotten more than 30 young men to go to college. Seven this year.

The connections made are invaluable.

“Some of them get scholarships out of this,” said Manuel, who said he has used his connections to help younger players succeed. “College coaches have come here and they saw some players. It’s big. Connections are huge.”

In a city that’s been rocked by violence, it’s not lost on anyone the real purpose for taking to the court Thursday night.

“It’s very important for the community. It can bring us together more. It’s something for the kids to come to so they won’t be out in the streets and getting caught up with all the things that can go wrong in the city,” said Jaiquan Edwards, a current college basketball player. “I hope the city can just elevate as well. There’s a lot of violence. And hopefully events like this can kind of bring the city together.”

The league runs until August 3rd.

If you’d like to sign up, click here to contact organizers.