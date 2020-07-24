Indy bars given a days notice to close again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Along Massachusetts Avenue Thursday afternoon, news slowly trickled out that Indy’s bars will close once again.

“It’s a little sad because I like to go to bars, but it’s for the greater good of everyone,” said diner Lauren Holmes. “People aren’t being responsible, so it’s what happens when you’re not responsible honestly.”

With cases on the rise, restrictions were made on places like gyms and restaurants. However, bars like the Burnside Inn on Mass Ave were the only ones completely cut off.

“It is hard,” said William Howe, who owns both Burnside and Wild Beaver Saloon. “The bars feel like they’re really getting picked on.”

Today, all 20 of Howe’s employees learned they would be unemployed again in a matter of hours. The closure is set to last until at least August 12, maybe longer. However the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits ends next week.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen my staff personally absorbing this kind of negative news,” Howe said. “I think they’re legitimately scared. They don’t know what they’re going to do.”

The numbers in Marion County show the positivity rate has doubled, with more than half of new cases happening in people under 40. However, Howe points out the deaths haven’t seen nearly the same increase.

“It’s just really tough,” Howe said. “I don’t think the numbers justify this extreme closing in my personal opinion.”

But health officials are concerned those death numbers could soon follow, so for the next few weeks they’re asking people to sacrifice their social lives. That also means asking Howe and his staff to sacrifice their livelihoods.

“You can’t just force people to close down and not give them a plan to survive,” Howe said. “Every life matters, but also what about the lives who can’t pay rent? Can’t live? Can’t buy food? It’s going to be a different beast this time.”

The restrictions also mean restaurants will have to close by midnight and limit indoor dining to 50% capacity, with socially distant outdoor dining.