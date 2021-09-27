Indy barber academy offers free haircuts for Hoosiers getting COVID vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man is using his barber academy to offer free haircuts for people get who COVID-19 vaccines.

On October 4th, Kenny’s Academy of Barbering will have crews there to give out vaccines, do COVID testing, and give people in the community access to other resources.

“And if we are saving lives, that’s more important than anything. That’s more important than any amount of money. If a life is saved,” said director and president of the academy, Gregory Kenny.

It’s his way of making a difference after losing loved ones to the virus. He wants to make sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine and testing, especially barbers and cosmetologists.

“Because they touch and service literally millions of clients on a daily, weekly, monthly, basis,” Kenny said.

He’s hosting Healthy Haircuts for Hoosiers. He did one in mid-September and is planning another for Monday, October 4.

They will be at their South location at 5425 South East Street from 9 until 11:30 that morning. And at the West location at 2150 Lafayette Road from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“That’s our duty. That’s our duty as citizens, as a professional, is to help our citizens, to protect our citizens, our patrons, our staff, our students,” Kenny said.

In today’s #PayItForward… I introduce you to the man giving out free haircuts for Hoosiers who get either a covid vaccine or a covid test. He’s doing it to fight back against the pandemic after losing two brothers to the virus. pic.twitter.com/tw1KNc43Qv — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 27, 2021

This is important to him because he’s seen the impact of the virus first hand. He lost two brothers to COVID-19.

“I feel like I’m fighting back, and I’m not just sitting here and allowing my brother’s death to be in vain,” said Kenny.

“I feel like if I can raise the awareness, help others get vaccinated, kind of combat the misinformation that this is not a hoax, it’s not fake, it’s not a fraud, that this is real.”

He’s not alone in his efforts. He has support from people like Martell Cauele who is a student at the barber academy.

“I think it’s just the right thing to do so we can nip it in the bud. Try to make the numbers go back down so we can get to go back to being normal,” said Cauele.