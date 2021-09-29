Indy approaching 200 homicides, help coming but mayor says no immediate fix

INDIANAPOLIS — We are two lives away from 200 people killed in Indy this year; a tragic mark we did not reach until late October in 2020. Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD officers met for the monthly public safety walk in an effort to hear the needs of the community and quell the violence.

“Let them know that we’re concerned,” Commander Michael Wolley with IMPD’s North District said. “See if they have any ideas for how we can build stronger relationships within this community.”

In the past few months, several people have been killed near the area where the walk began at 28th Street and Wheeler. Last month, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a shooting that injured three people and killed one person.

198 people have been killed in the city since the start of the year. Amid the burden of the public safety crisis, Chief Randal Taylor said police still show up for work daily.

“Always trying to find ways to get those people off the street that need to be off the street,” Taylor said.

As neighborhood outreach moves forward, Hogsett hopes the city’s 3-year plan for violence reduction, which includes more police, mental health resources and job training, will make lasting change.

“Again, not going to happen overnight, but I think over time we have reason to have hope,” Hogsett said.

At least 62 children ages 18 and under have been shot in Indy this year, and 9 killed.

“Ultimately, we want them to live and play in the areas without any concerns of those things,” Taylor said.

People like Fletcher Triplett, head life coach at Mackida Loveal & Trip Mentoring Outreach Center, are trying to protect kids.

“A lot of the young men I deal with, they have no one to talk to, no one to turn to,” Fletcher said. “Over at ML & Trip, I want to teach them life skills they can use for a lifetime.”

The ML & Trip Outreach Center is helping to put on the Youth Power Expo this Saturday at the Moorhead Resource Center located at 8400 E. 10th Street. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and the event lasts from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is free for youth ages 10 to 18. It includes breakfast and lunch.

Plus, gift giveaways including gaming gift cards, VISA gift cards and two $1,000 scholarships. You can find more information at www.facebook.com/Mackida-Loveal-TRIP-Mentoring.