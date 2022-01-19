Indy all-time record low recorded at airport 26 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – In 1994, which was a cold January in general, the Indianapolis Airport recorded a low temperature of -27°. This is the all-time low temperature in recorded history at the airport.

  • Record high: 69° set back in 1907
  • Record low: -27° set back in 1994
  • Precipitation: 0.94″ set back in 1927
  • Snowfall: 4.2″ set back in 2000

Why did temperatures drop that low?

From January 16-18, 1994, several systems dropped several inches of snow. With the snow depth of 6 inches on the morning of the 19th, a large area of arctic air also came down from our north. With all of this plus light winds, temperatures tumbled across central Indiana.

New Whiteland recorded the all-time state record low temperature at -36°.

