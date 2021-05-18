Indy 500 fans can get vaccinated while attending this year’s racing events

SPEEDWAY– Practices are officially underway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and a ticket can do more than just get fans up close and personal to all the action.

So far, about two dozen fans have received a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Speedway.

Health officials hope more will stop by the first aid tents locate all throughout the track and give it a shot!

“We are here today to give the Johnson and Johnson vaccines,” said Kim Lipet, an RN with IU Health. “All you have to do is pop in, we’ll get you registered and get a vaccine.”

Lipet has been a nurse for over 28 years and lived in Speedway for ten years. She says it’s an honor to vaccinate Hoosiers and be part of this historic moment.

The Marion County Public Health Department will meet Wednesday to discuss the CDC’s changing face mask requirements.

“That’s why we want to sit and watch and see what we find out,” said Doug Boles, President of IMS. “Right now, that mask mandate remains in effect.”

If the mandate changes, IMS officials say they could ease restrictions.

“Right now, we’re under the current Marion County Health Department order, which is masks inside IMS when you’re here and for the most part, fans have done a great job doing that,” Boles said.