Industrial accident claims life of Gas City man

MARION, Ind. — Authorities said a death investigation by the Marion Police Department indicates a man was killed in an industrial accident Wednesday.

Marion police said officers responded to General Motors at 2400 W. 2nd St. around 7:06 a.m. on a report of an industrial accident. Officers arrived to find paramedics already on scene.

According to police, officers were told that Mark McKnight, 57, of Gas City was deceased and the coroner was requested to the plant.

A General Motors official told police that employees had moved a floor-to-ceiling wall of metal tubing. The wall had not yet been secured to the floor or a wall beam.

According to the investigation, McKnight was working on an electrical conduit near the newly-moved wall when another employee accidentally backed his fork lift into the wall, causing it to tip over.

Police said McKnight was “struck by the falling wall which ultimately caused his death.”