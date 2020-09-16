INDOT urges caution as SR 37 closures begin between Martinsville and Bargersville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Morgan and Johnson County drivers should be on the lookout for backups and slowdowns on State Road 37 as temporary lane closures are scheduled to begin by the end of this week.

“Drivers will definitely need to watch for changing conditions,” said INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett. “Just because the lane closure was in this place yesterday, doesn’t mean it’ll be in the same place today.”

The single-lane closures between Martinsville and SR 144 in Bargersville will squeeze northbound traffic into one lane as INDOT contractors begin repaving and strengthening the shoulder of SR 37. The work is to prepare the highway for early next year when all SR 37 will be shifted to the northbound side and mainline I-69 construction starts on the southbound lanes.

Signs, barrels and a 45 mile-per-hour speed limit are already in place through the work zone, parts of which are already impacted by bridge and side road work happening in the Martinsville area.

“That reduced speed limit is out there not only to keep drivers safe, but also to keep the crews out on the roadway safe,” Garrett explained. “We want everyone to get home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”

The reduced speed limits are already being enforced by police. Fines for speeding range between $300 and $1,000 within the work zone.

The daytime lane closures are scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. in an effort to minimize impact on morning and evening rush hours.

This nearly $60 million project is the latest part of the $1.5 billion effort to extend I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis by 2024.

Garret said drivers in Johnson and Marion counties should expect to see construction work get underway in the early part of 2021.

“Drivers should get in the habit of allowing some extra time when they’re heading to and from their destination,” she said. “We want people to slow down, we want people to be aware of their surroundings. Watch for equipment, watch for changing conditions.”

As I-69 construction continues to move north toward Indianapolis, Garrett recommends drivers visit the I-69 Finish Line project website for regular updates. You can sign up for weekly email alerts and updates as the project moves forward.