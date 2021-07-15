INDOT closes part of Market Street downtown as North Split construction continues

Photo of the Market Street bridge courtesy of Google Maps

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the closure of Market Street between East Street and Highland Avenue started Thursday.

This for the demolition of the Market Street bridge as part of the larger North Split construction project.

The impacted area will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians. The work is expected to be completed on or after Aug. 2.

Detour map courtesy of INDOT

INDOT said local access will still be available between Highland Avenue and Pine Street. All other Market Street traffic, eastbound and westbound, will be detoured to Washington Street.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound exit ramp to Michigan or Ohio St.

Pine St. entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington St.

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West St.

I-65 southbound to Meridian St.

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Find more information on the North Split project here.