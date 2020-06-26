INDOT says holiday traffic, construction approaching

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

The department said lanes will close in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor before the July 4th holiday weekend, and crews will be off the road by 12 p.m. Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Full Closures

I-70 WB from the South Split to Ronald Reagan Parkway ALL LANES CLOSED June 26 to July 30



Lane Closures

I-65 NB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Monday, April 20 to Friday, July 3 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

SR 67 from I-465 to SR 144 Right lane closed both directions Daytime work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 to Friday, July 31

I-465 WB/SB from I-865 to 96th Street Right two lanes closed 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 22 **NOTE** One lane will remain open from I-465 WB to I-465 SB

I-70 WB from Mt. Comfort Rd. to Post Rd. All lanes closed, traffic diverted onto WB lanes Friday, June 26 to Friday, July 24

I-70 WB from Post Road to Shadeland Ave Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 29

I-70 WB from CR 500W to CR 150 N Left lane closed 7 a.m. Monday, June 29 to 12 p.m. Thursday, July 2

I-70 WB from SR 109 to SR 9 Right lane closed 7 a.m. Friday, June 22 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2

I-70 WB from SR 1 to SR 3 Left lane closed 6 p.m. Friday, June 26 to 12 p.m. Friday, July 17

I-70 EB from Centerville Rd to Ohio State Line Left lane closed 8 a.m. Monday, June 22 to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 2



Ramp Closures

Post Road to I-70 WB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 29

I-70 WB to Post Road All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 29

