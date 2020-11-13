INDOT: Road construction continues in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

SR 67 NB & SB from Hanna Ave to High School Rd Intermittent nightly lane closures 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, October 5 to Monday, November 30

I-465 EB from Ditch Rd to Springmill Rd Intermittent nightly lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 17

I-465 SB from Zionsville Rd to 86th Street Right two lanes closed 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 18

I-70 EB & WB from Mt. Comfort Rd to SR 3 Intermittent lane closures 12 a.m. Friday, October 30 to 12 a.m. Monday, November 16

I-70 WB from Wilbur Wright to SR 3 Right lane closed 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 21 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16

I-70 EB & WB from US 35 to US 40 Intermittent lane closures 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 15



Ramp Closures

I-65 SB to Meridian St (Downtown Indianapolis) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, November 13 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 14

SR 3 to I-70 WB RAMP CLOSED 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 21 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to Tuesday, December 1

