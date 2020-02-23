INDOT reopens I-70 EB ramp after repairing tanker explosion damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation says it has reopened an I-70 ramp on the east side of Indianapolis after repairing damage caused by Thursday’s tanker explosion.

The ramp from I-465 SB to I-70 EB is now open to drivers, according to INDOT.

INDOT completed the repairs Sunday afternoon after working Saturday and Sunday morning to re-patch areas still burned from the explosion and perform a friction test.

INDOT says during the close they will perform some re-patching in the areas that were left burned by Thursday’s tanker explosion.

Working on the patches...then all we have to do is wait ⏱ until it dries to open up the ramp from I-465 SB to I-70 EB. pic.twitter.com/c4w828iwfI — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) February 23, 2020