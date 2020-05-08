INDOT: Marion County construction continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced construction projects around Marion County with some starting Friday.

INDOT said as the weather warms up, construction continues with lane closures and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

Full Closures

I-70 EB from the North Split to I-465 (East side) ALL LANES CLOSED April 13 – May 13

I-70 WB from the North Split to I-465 (East side) ALL LANES CLOSED April 24- May 24



Lane Closures

I-65 NB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Monday, April 20 to Friday, July 3 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

I-70 EB from Mt. Comfort Rd to SR 9 Left lane closed 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 12

I-70 EB from SR 109 to SR 3 Right lane closed 9 p.m. Monday, May 11 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 22

I-70 EB from Mt. Comfort Rd to SR 9 Right lane closed 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 22

I-70 EB from SR 3 to SR 1 Left lane closed 8 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 24

I-70 EB from SR 1 to Centerville Rd Left lane closed 8 p.m. Monday, May 11 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 22

I-70 WB from Ohio State Line to Centerville Rd Left lane closed 8 p.m. Monday, May 11 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 22



Ramp Closures

NB/SB Post Rd to I-70 EB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m. May 11

NB Post Rd to I-70 WB All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m. May 11

I-70 WB to NB/SB Shadeland Ave. All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to Friday, May 22

I-465 to Shadeland Ave. All lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to Friday, May 22

