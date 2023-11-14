MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Long-term lane restrictions are coming to State Road 42 in Morgan County.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, varying restrictions will be implemented from Eminence to Monrovia to allow crews to clear trees, patch potholes and perform work related to construction layout.

Lane restrictions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while work is being done. The project is estimated to begin on Friday.

Weather permitting, the project will be completed in July 2026. The work that requires lanes to be restricted could be wrapped up by the end of 2025, according to an INDOT spokesperson.

Some of the tasks planned for the project like erosion control and other forms of testing won’t cause any road disruptions, which will alleviate lane restrictions before the estimated 2026 completion date.

INDOT encourages all motorists driving through constructions zones to slow down, pay attention and avoid distractions.