INDOT installs cameras on plow trucks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is giving Hoosiers a new way to check road conditions.

Crews have installed cameras on most of their plow trucks. During this snowstorm, nearly 1,000 INDOT trucks are on the roads across the Hoosier State, according to spokesperson Mallory Duncan.

You can view real-time images from the plow trucks on INDOT’s Trafficwise website.

“It could be helpful for a manager to radio in and be like, ‘Hey, we saw this on your route. Can you clarify?'” Duncan said.

The cameras were installed last year and are being used for the first time this winter, Duncan said. They’ve helped keep some INDOT managers off the road during the storm, she added.

“It also allows them to be in one single location, and they can monitor the roads, they can monitor their crews,” Duncan said. “They don’t have to be out driving, which is dangerous.”

Some emergency management officials say the cameras have been a helpful addition as they make decisions on where to send local plow crews.

“We can see those intersecting roads that belong to the county, how they’re looking from those views, and that helps us determine that they need to go hit those areas as well,” said John Coutinho, Delaware County EMA director.

Coutinho reminds Hoosiers to continue to stay home during the snowstorm.

“Let them get the roads cleared up for them to be safely traveled on the next day,” he said.