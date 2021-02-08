INDOT: Full call out of trucks for projected winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday it is preparing for a full call out of trucks ahead of expected overnight winter weather.
The National Weather Service is predicting about 1-2 inches of snow overnight. INDOT says crews will be in around the district at 4 p.m.
Here are the trucks in each area:
- Indianapolis: 55 trucks
- Greenfield: 30 trucks
- Richmond: 20 trucks
- Kokomo: 15 trucks
- Muncie: 25 trucks
INDOT asks that drivers give their trucks plenty of room to work, follow a safe distance from other vehicles and slow down on the roads.