INDOT crews ready for first snow accumulation since start of the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The first real snow fall of the year is expected early Wednesday morning. March was the last time that central Indiana has seen snow accumulation. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews will be at work getting the roads ready.

“Your ride home you won’t see anyone on the roads, but look for us in the morning,” explained INDOT representative Mallory Duncan on Tuesday afternoon.

Workers began loading up at midnight on Tuesday, and will begin pre-treating the roads at 2 a.m. Duncan believes it will help with rush hour conditions.

Due to the pandemic, each truck will only have one person in it, and operators will be conducting social distancing protocols around the INDOT hubs.

There will be roughly 55 INDOT trucks out in the Indianapolis area. If you see one on the road, please give them space.

“They will be dropping salt. They might have their plows down, you never know?” cautioned Duncan.

INDOT crews will be working until at least noon on Wednesday, and after that the department says they will re-evaluate who needs to be out on the roads.