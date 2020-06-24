INDOT benefits from “stay at home” order

MARION COUNTY- INDOT’s summer construction projects are getting done a lot quicker this year because of COVID-19.

Usually, every summer Hoosiers sit in traffic and deal with lane closures from INDOT construction projects.

This summer, Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay at home order forced all non-essential employees to stay home earlier this year when coronavirus hit, which caused less traffic to be out on the roads.

This allowed crews to do full closures instead of partial ones.

In just over a month INDOT has done work that was supposed to take until mid-November.

“Obviously guys can work 24/7. They can get in there and do all the work they need to very quickly because they have access to every part of the road at all times,” INDOT Communications Director Mallory Duncan said.

This Friday kicks off the last construction project on I-70 in Indianapolis and it will last until July 30th.

I-70 westbound will be closed from the south split out to Ronald Reagan parkway.