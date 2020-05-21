INDOT: Be safe if you travel this holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants to remind motorists to slow down and travel safely, especially through work zones, this holiday weekend.

Fewer drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

INDOT said AAA predicts record low travel volumes across the U.S. while social distancing guidelines still in place.

Last year saw the second-highest volume on record with 43 million travelers, according to INDOT.

In Indiana, residents are starting to get “Back on Track” as various businesses and services are reopening. Because of this, Hoosiers may experience increased traffic in some areas.

Where possible, road construction and maintenance activities will be suspended by noon on Friday, May 22.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Restrictions and closures to remain in place:

Northern Indiana

Lane closures on I-65 from U.S. 231/Crown Point to Ridge Road/Hobart

Lane closures on I-80/94 at I-65 interchange in Lake County

Multiple projects on I-469 with lane restrictions and reduced speeds in Allen County

Central Indiana

I-70 WB reduced to one lane between Exit 3 (Darwin Road) and the Illinois state line in Vigo County

Shifted lanes on I-70 EB between S.R. 267 and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Hendricks County

I-70 EB closed between Ronald Reagan Parkway and the South Split in Indianapolis

Lane closures on I-70 EB/WB between Mt. Comfort Road and the Ohio state line in Hancock, Henry and Wayne Counties

Southern Indiana

Bridge replacement on U.S. 41 over the White River between Knox and Gibson Counties

U.S. 41 NB to I-69 NB ramp closed in Evansville

Lane restrictions on I-69 NB/SB in Greene, Daviess and Vanderburgh Counties

Lane restrictions on S.R. 37 and S.R. 39 in Martinsville

Lane restrictions and shifts on I-65 NB/SB between Seymour and Columbus

U.S. 31 closed over I-65 in Jackson County (south of Seymour)

S.R. 256 closed between S.R. 203 and U.S. 31 in Scott County

Lane restrictions on I-74 EB/WB between Exit 156 (S.R. 101) and the Ohio state line in Ripley/Dearborn Counties