INDOT announced continued construction projects in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said drivers should observe lane and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

I-65 NB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Monday, April 20 to Friday, August 7 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

SR 67 from I-465 to SR 144 Intermittent lane closures Daytime work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 to Monday, August 10

NB/SB Emerson from 21st Street to 30th Street 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 27

I-70 WB from Mt. Comfort Rd. to Post Rd. All lanes closed, traffic diverted onto EB lanes Friday, June 26 to Friday, July 31

I-70 WB from Mt. Comfort Rd. to SR 9 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 to 6 a.m. Friday, August 7

I-70 WB from Wilbur Wright to SR 3 Left lane closed 8 p.m. Friday, July 17 to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30

I-70 EB from SR 1 to Centerville Rd Right lane closed 6 a.m. Monday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30



Ramp Closures

I-70 WB to Meridian St. (Downtown Indianapolis) RAMP CLOSED 7 p.m. Friday, July 24 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 29

NB/SB I-65 to County Line Road Intermittent daytime closures 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 27

I-465 WB to U.S. 31 NB (Meridian St) RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 29

NB/SB Post Rd to I-70 EB RAMPS CLOSED 12 a.m. Monday, July 13 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 27

I-70 WB to/from Shadeland Ave. 9 p.m. Friday, July 17 to 6 a.m. Monday, July 27

I-70 EB to/from U.S. 35 12 a.m. Sunday, July 26 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29

Southport Rd to I-65 NB RAMPS CLOSED Thursday, July 9 to end of November

