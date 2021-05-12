Indians opening day: Same game, new COVID features

INDIANAPOLIS — After 619 days away, the Indy Indians are back on the field for opening day against Toledo. Due to COVID-19, their last season was cancelled. While the players and fans are happy to be back, the return comes with changes at Victory Field.

Fans will be capped at 25%, which is just more than 3,400 fans in a perfect scenario. The entire experience is now ticketless, and concessions are also getting a makeover. Fans will not be able to use cash to buy food, and people can expect to see an increase in prepackaged items.

“When June rolls around, the plan is to go up to 50%,” explained Indians’ Director of Communications Cheyne Reiter.

Typically the outfield packed lawn area can have thousands of fans. This year there are 106 of spray painted squares in the grass. Each is a different seating space for groups to come enjoy the game. The squares are sold in groups, and even if that group does not meet capacity for the square, those seats can not be filled by other people.

“No one can hop in our pod, we are our own little group coming to the ball game,” explained Reiter.

Kerry Smith is a season ticket holder. He retired last year and was looking forward to last season..

“Whole first year I was looking forward to coming to every game, and they took it all away from me,” said Smith who noticed the new changes as he came in the ballpark. “My whole life is baseball. The fan experience is all part of this too. As long as it’s baseball, and as long as I can get to go, I’m good.”