Indiana’s Very Own wins Australian Open

CARMEL, Ind. – One of Indiana’s Very Own is bringing home a big win from the Australian Open.
After 56 attempts, Rajeev Ram won his first grand slam in the men’s doubles.
Ram was born in California, but moved to Carmel when he was 12 years old. Reporter Angela Brauer asked how he got into tennis.
“We had a neighbor, who had two kids that played high school tennis. I would always wonder where they were going with their rackets,” Ram remembered. “So my dad would take me out and we started out in the sidewalk, then it started out on a little court and then … kind of grew up from there.”
It wasn’t until Ram was 15 or 16 years old that he said people started noticing how talented he was.
“I kind of felt like, you know, if I kept going with this or if I kept progressing or playing it could really be a career,” he said.
When he was in high school, Ram won the state championship. He then turned pro in 2004 and switched from playing singles to doubles in 2017.
“It was a bit more special because in the last few years, I have been really trying to work at it and see how good I could get,” Ram explained. “My first men’s doubles, which is a bit more, it holds a little more weight I guess.”
Ram and his partner, Joe Salisbury, stumbled in the semi-finals. They were down in the third set but refocused to get a win.
“There is always going to be one match where it’s a little bit dodgy,” he laughed. “You have to get a little bit lucky you have to get a little bit fortunate, and that definitely happened.”
Ram and Salisbury won their final game, beating Max Purcell and Luke Saville, 6-4, 6-2. It took them one hour and ten minutes.
Ram said although his training has changed with age, he does not plan on slowing down anytime soon. Before the coronavirus outbreak, he had several tournaments scheduled and an overseas series in Europe.
Ram had advice for athletes looking to go pro.
“I managed to keep it fun. My parents didn’t put pressure on me or my coaches, all through my career were able to find out what made tennis fun for me and really harp on that,” he said. “I didn’t dread going to the court for practice, I didn’t dread anything travel to play tournaments. I wanted to do it.”
Ram said the younger generation should figure out what they love about their sport and use that as they play.