Indiana’s Very Own featured on new CBS show ‘Tough As Nails’

PARAGON, Ind. – One of Indiana’s very own will compete on a new CBS series starting Wednesday night.

Tough As Nails will debut at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The series features “everyday” workers, including a dry waller, firefighter, deputy sheriff and farmer. They will compete in unique challenges, like moving 3,000 pounds of sand.

“You’re doing stuff that you have never done before and then some of it, you may have done before but not in that capacity,” Kelly Murphy told CBS4. “I had no idea that I was that good at something or that bad at something.”

Murphy, known as “Murph” by his friends, family and fellow soldiers, is one of the twelve contestants. He grew up in Paragon and went to high school in Martinsville. He then served 22 years in the Marine Corps. Murph did four deployments, some of which were months long.

He fell into television by accident. Earlier in the year, the Discovery Channel reached out to him on social media asking if he was interested in one of their shows. He applied but never made it on the series. The same representative then reached out again, urging Murphy to try out for Tough As Nails.

“The reason I did the show is because I wanted to prove to myself I can still get the job done and be productive,” he said.

Although he couldn’t reveal how he did, Murph told CBS4 that he was happy with his performance.

“Doing the show kind of reminded me of being in the military again,” he pointed out. “I just go into a zone.”

Murph got a little emotional while speaking about the series premiere. His daughter is joining the Navy and heads for basic training soon. She nearly missed the first episode of the show, but because of coronavirus, is leaving later than expected.

Tough As Nails airs on CBS4 Wednesdays at 8 p.m.