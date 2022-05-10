The severe weather season can be as unpredictable as an Indians game. While baseball is a game of inches. The severe weather season will come down to a matter of degrees.

Central Indiana spent the winter and spring under the influence of La Nina, a colder, wetter weather pattern. Although a split in the jet stream kept winter snowfall well below average, we’ve had more than ten inches of precipitation since March 1st which is well above average.

This has also been an active spring for severe storms. So far this year Indiana has been hit by five tornadoes, mainly across the southern part of the state.

Mike Ryan, the Senior Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said “It looks like near to above-average temperatures as we get into May, and really once you get into the first half of May the average high temperature is in the low 70s.”

Temperatures are forecasted to be slightly above average for the season. So, it looks like we’ve got a long, hot summer ahead.

In a typical summer, we’d have 19, 90-degree days at Victory Field. Great weather conditions for baseball, but also great conditions for severe storms.

Ryan said “We still think that as we get into May and into June, just based on how things are aligning, that we’re going to go into a period where we see more active and more frequent severe weather. That could mean more flooding or additional threats for tornadoes as well.”

Precipitation for the season is forecast to be near average. That would mean a summer with frequent thunderstorms. Having more thunderstorms increases our chances for severe weather to occur. That’s why you need to know where to go when severe storms threaten. Whether you’re at home, at work or here enjoying a ballgame.

Cheyne Reiter, the Director of Communications for the Indianapolis Indians said, “When storms are threatening, we’ll put a message up on the video board in right field that says there is some inclement, some severe weather coming in toward Victory Field and we get fans out of the seating bowl as quickly as possible.”

From June first through the end of August, Indianapolis averages 12 inches of rain. You can expect a warmer, more active summer storm season and you can count on getting the forecast first at the top of every newscast with information you need to keep you and your family safe.