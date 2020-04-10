Indiana’s Primary Election could be vote by mail only

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Regardless of whether Indiana’s Primary becomes vote by mail only, every Hoosier will have the opportunity to vote by mail this election.

“We do feel that vote by mail is the safest option,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody. “We are obviously in a pandemic right now and no one knows what things are going to look like come June 2 but we are concerned primarily about public health.”

Typically, you need a reason for an absentee ballot but those rules were suspended for this primary so people wouldn’t feel forced to risk getting COVID-19 in order to vote. Whether in person polls will stay open to the public on Election Day is up to the Indiana Election Commission.

“I’m waiting for them to make a specific recommendation on how we can safely and securely carry out not just our June 2nd but our November election,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

If were up to President Donald Trump, a vote by mail only election wouldn’t happen in Indiana. He tweeted against it several times this week saying it would open the elections to more voter fraud.

“Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.” “Absentee Ballots are a great way to vote for the many senior citizens, military, and others who can’t get to the polls on Election Day. These ballots are very different from 100% Mail-In Voting, which is “RIPE for FRAUD,” and shouldn’t be allowed!” -President Donald Trump

“I’d ask them to present some evidence look, if a person signs the form, they turn it in, the president unfortunately has made this issue very, very political,” said Zody.

Some are asking Congress to set the tone for the country right now but Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young doesn’t think that is necessary.

“Well I of course want to make sure that everyone who is eligible to vote under the law has an opportunity to vote in these are extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances,” said Young.

“So the election decisions were made at the state level, and I won’t be intervening there out of respect for our state level of officials, I certainly will be taking strong advisement whatever they decide to do as we think about additional resources or changes that might be made needed to be made to accommodate their decisions.”

The Indiana Election Commission will meet on April 22nd to make a decision on how the June 2nd Primary Election will be conducted.